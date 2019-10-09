Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 5.5%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 851,460 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 874,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 37.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 730,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 64.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 727,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 185,695 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $7,700,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.