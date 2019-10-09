Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Stock Price Up 20%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) shares rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 326,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,515,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

SNNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNNA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $419,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 281,094 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

