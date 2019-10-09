SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day moving average is $293.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

