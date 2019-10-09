SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 353,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.37.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 586,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,375. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

