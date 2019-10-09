SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 765 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. 72,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average is $240.47. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

