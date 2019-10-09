SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 24,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459,375. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

