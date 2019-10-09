Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.11

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.11 and traded as low as $16.29. Seven Group shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 552,536 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.11. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

