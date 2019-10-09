Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.36

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.36 and traded as low as $128.80. Serica Energy shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 346,115 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective (up previously from GBX 183 ($2.39)) on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.36. The company has a market cap of $349.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

