Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20,812.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 781,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

