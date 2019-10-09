SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $817,660.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.