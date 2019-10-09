Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 11,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,215. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
