Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 11,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,215. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 115.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.