Scout Investments Inc. Sells 62,383 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,383 shares during the period. ONE Gas makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $48,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 373.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 12,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.