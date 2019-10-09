Scout Investments Inc. Sells 522,883 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,883 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Floor & Decor worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.98.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 74,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 60,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,651,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,884 shares of company stock worth $186,455,084 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.