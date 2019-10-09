Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.69% of Brown & Brown worth $69,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 1,604,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,370. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

