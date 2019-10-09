Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819,624 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $35,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of HST traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 329,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,025. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.49.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

