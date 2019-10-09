Scout Investments Inc. Invests $24.66 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after buying an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $806.02. 31,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $823.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $713.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

