Scout Investments Inc. Buys 67,957 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the quarter. Lendingtree makes up approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of Lendingtree worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.59. 4,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,508. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

