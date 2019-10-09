Scout Investments Inc. Buys 22,588 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Teleflex worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $11.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.75. 318,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.69 and its 200 day moving average is $324.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.65, for a total value of $2,827,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares in the company, valued at $28,375,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total transaction of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,448 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

