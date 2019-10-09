Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

