Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

