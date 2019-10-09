Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

