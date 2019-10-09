Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 729,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,106. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.