Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV owned 0.34% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16,330.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. 63,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

