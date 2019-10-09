Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
STSA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.
