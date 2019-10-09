Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,434,333 shares of company stock worth $21,503,805 over the last quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.