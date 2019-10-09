Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.37

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $990.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

