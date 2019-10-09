SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 241.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. 47,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,747. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

