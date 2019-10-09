Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,850 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 855.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,020. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

