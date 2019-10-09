Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $293.41. 1,190,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

