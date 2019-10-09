Rurelec (LON:RUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1523933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

