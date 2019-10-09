Rudd International Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rudd International Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Shares of HD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $226.67. 3,439,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,354. The firm has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

