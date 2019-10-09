Rudd International Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rudd International Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 5,376,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

