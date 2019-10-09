Rubycoin (RBY) Price Reaches $0.0598 on Top Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $305.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022065 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,379,578 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

