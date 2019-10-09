RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $484,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.