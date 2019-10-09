Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 524.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

