Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 897,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

