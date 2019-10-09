Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.03 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.