Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.56 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 11,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,300,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 290,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,866,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,059,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 475,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,682 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

