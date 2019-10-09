Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,257 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

