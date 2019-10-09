Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 152,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

