Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 56,152 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 423.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,152 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Medifast worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MED. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of MED stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.