Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 31,845 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the quarter. Orthopediatrics makes up 3.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Orthopediatrics worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

KIDS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,341. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.