Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.