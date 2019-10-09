River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 48,737 Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after buying an additional 2,143,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 572,061 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

