River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 627,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 222,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,068. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

