River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $70,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 26.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $106,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

Autohome stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.