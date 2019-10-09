Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,515,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the previous session’s volume of 589,095 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.27.

RTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

