Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.83. Rifco shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 666.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

