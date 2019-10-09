Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $180,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

