Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/6/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

