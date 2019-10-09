Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

10/8/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$345.00 to C$327.00.

10/4/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$345.00 to C$346.00.

9/27/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$335.00 to C$328.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$335.00 to C$330.00.

9/13/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$356.00 to C$378.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$281.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$305.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$302.19. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of C$228.35 and a 52-week high of C$323.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,164 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

